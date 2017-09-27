10-year-old boy killed; body dumped in lake

Press Trust of India, Thane, Sep 27 2017, 11:31 IST

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found floating in a lake in adjoining Palghar district and police suspect he was killed and thrown in the water body.



The boy, a Class 5 student, was picked up from his school on Monday at around 12.30 pm by his father, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virar) Jayant Bajbale.



However, they didn't reach home following which the boy's mother filed a missing persons complaint, he said.



The boy's body, with his mouth wrapped with an adhesive tape, was found floating in a lake in Dahisar area yesterday, Bajbale said.



His father remains untraced till now, said the police officer.



Police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against unidentified persons, he said, adding further probe was on.