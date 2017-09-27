BHU Violence: Chief Proctor resigns, takes moral responsibility

Press Trust of India, Varanasi, Sep 27 2017, 14:39 IST

The Banaras Hindu University's Chief Proctor Prof O N Singh has resigned from his post, taking "moral responsibility" for the violence on the campus.



Singh submitted his resignation to the vice chancellor last night. The resignation was immediately accepted by the Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, officials said.



A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.



Professor M K Singh of the BHU Medical College has been given the charge of the chief proctor, a press release from the BHU said.



The violence had erupted on the campus around last weekend after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.



The protesting students were demanding round-the-clock security, making security personnel accountable for untoward incidents targeting girls, CCTV network and proper checking at the gates, recruitment of women security guards and setting up of a gender sensitisation panel.