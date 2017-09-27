Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises

Sunil Raghu, Ahmedabad, DH News Service, Sep 27 2017, 15:02 IST
Gujarat government on Wednesday stopped short of meeting the key demand of reservations to government jobs and educational institutions put forth by agitating Patels over last two years. It has also not acceded to many other key demands of Patels and instead tried to perform a balancing act by trying to keep all the sections of society pacified in the critical times of forthcoming Assembly polls.

The Gujarat government has announced setting up of two separate panels for all castes not getting the benefit of reservations, instead of just Patels. “Yesterday we held talks with Patel community leaders. I had assured them that we would meet their key demands. To give it a statutory form, the state Cabinet under chief minister Vijay Rupani has decided to set up an Education and Economic Development Corporation for communities in unreserved category and a separate Commission for members of upper castes to petition their issues, including seeking quotas for their community,” Nitin Patel, deputy chief minister, told media persons.

Both the bodies would work separately and ensure “maximum” benefit of multiple government schemes for the people in the underserved category. “The Corporation will work to help citizens get benefits in the field of education, self-employment, farming, animal husbandry, purchase of vehicles, soft interest loans for higher education, foreign education,” Nitin Patel said.

The deputy chief minister said that the new Commission was being set up for all the communities seeking to petition their demands before the government. “This has been done to maintain cordial social atmosphere across the state,” he added.

The PAAS leader Dinesh Bhambaniya, while welcoming setting up of panels, said that the decisions fell short of the expectations of Patel community that was hoping for a separate Commission for Patels. “We need to study the proposals before we can give a detailed response,” he added.

On the demand by Patel communities to initiate action against the erring policemen who committed atrocities against Patels during the quota stir that saw the loss of 14 lives, the government partially agreed. “An investigation panel would be set up under retired High Court judge to look into complaints of all the affected parties of the quota stir,” Nitin Patel said.

As for withdrawing police cases against Patel youth involved in Patidar quota stir, the Cabinet instructed the Home department to initiate the process to facilitate withdrawal of cases that fall under the legal jurisdiction of the state. There was also no clarity on whether sedition cases against Hardik Patel would be withdrawn.
