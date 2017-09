Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 27 2017, 15:02 IST

The Army today inflicted "heavy casualties" on NSCN(K) cadre during an operation along the India-Myanmar border, the Eastern Command said today."Indian security forces" suffered no casualties, it said."Heavy casualties reportedly inflicted on NSCN(K) cadre. No casualties suffered by Indian Security Forces," the Eastern Command said in a tweet.No further details were available immediately.