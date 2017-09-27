Saudi women rejoice at end of driving ban long backed by clerics

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 5:10 PM IST
  Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer      Govt eyes 5G rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » International » Saudi women rejoice at end of driving ban long backed by clerics

Saudi women rejoice at end of driving ban long backed by clerics

Reuters, Riyadh, Sep 27 2017, 15:44 IST
The Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday women would not need their guardians' permission to get a licence, nor to have a guardian in the car when driving. Image Courtesy: Twitter

The Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday women would not need their guardians' permission to get a licence, nor to have a guardian in the car when driving. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Saudi Arabian women awoke to news of a royal decree permitting them to drive starting next year - and some were already behind the wheel on Wednesday, even though licences will not be issued for nine months.

"Saudi Arabia will never be the same again. The rain begins with a single drop," Manal al-Sharif, who was arrested in 2011 after a driving protest, said in an online statement.

Online videos showed a handful of women driving cars overnight, after King Salman's decree was announced late on Tuesday.

"I wish I could translate my feelings right now. I feel like no one can understand it fully but us," said Abeer Alarjani, 32, who plans to start driving lessons this weekend. "Now I'll finally dare to dream for more."

The move represents a big crack in the laws and social mores governing women in the conservative Muslim kingdom. The male guardianship system requires women to have a male relative's approval for decisions on education, employment, marriage, travel plans and even medical treatment.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, has been widely criticised for being the only remaining country to forbid women to drive.

King Salman's decree ends a conservative tradition seen by rights activists as an emblem of the country's suppression of women.

It is expected to boost the fortunes of 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has ascended to the heights of power in the kingdom in three short years with an ambitious domestic reform programme and assertive foreign policy.

A muted response from Saudi's powerful clergy, which has long backed the ban, suggested power shared between the Al Saud dynasty and the Wahhabi religious establishment could be shifting decisively in favour of the royals.

Many younger Saudis regard Crown Prince Mohammed's ascent as evidence that their generation is taking a central place in running a country whose patriarchal traditions have for decades made power the province of the old and blocked women’s progress.

Sharif, the activist, described the driving ban's removal as "just the start to end long-standing unjust laws (that) have always considered Saudi women minors who are not trusted to drive their own destiny."

DISSENT MUFFLED

The Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday women would not need their guardians' permission to get a licence, nor to have a guardian in the car when driving.

In a country where gender segregation has been strictly enforced for decades in keeping with the austere Wahhabi form of Sunni Islam, the decree means women will have regular contact with unrelated men, such as fellow drivers and traffic police.

Other rules have loosened recently, with the government sponsoring concerts deemed un-Islamic by the clergy, allowing women into a large sports stadium for the first time and permitting them to dance beside men in a central Riyadh street over the weekend.

Amnesty International welcomed the decree as "long overdue" but said there was still a range of discriminatory laws and practices that needed to be overturned.

That risks inflaming tensions with influential Wahhabi clerics with whom the ruling Al Saud has enjoyed a close strategic alliance since the kingdom's founding.

The state-backed Council of Religious Scholars expressed support for the driving decree.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, who has repeatedly opposed women working and driving and said letting them into politics may mean "opening the door to evil", has yet to comment.

Some Islamist clerics are currently in detention in Saudi Arabia following an apparent crackdown on potential opponents of the kingdom’s rulers this month.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.