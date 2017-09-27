Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by another month

Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 5:10 PM IST
  Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer      Govt eyes 5G rollout by 2020      Guj polls: Rahul hits campaign trail in Patidar belt      TN minister claims that all his colleagues met Jaya in the hospital      IIT alumnus commits suicide      NHRC issues notice to TN govt; piercing cheeks of children for recovery of Jaya      Haryana Police raid GK house for Honeypreet      Delhi HC to hear Honeypreet's anticipatory bail plea today      Pak used fake pic to push a completely false narrative: India      As she lay disfigured by an accident, he found love      Festival demand triggers rise in flower, fruit & vegetable prices      NGOs blame lax officials for child marriages      Bengaluru is only third in India's rich list      With friends busy taking selfies, PU student drowns in temple tank      Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai      ED action against Karti crazy mixture of falsehood, conjectures: Chidambaram      In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul attacks Modi over note ban, GST      'Boys indulge in obscenity before girls hostel', BHU girls told administration      Why hurricane did not affect fuel prices in US, asks Sena      Congress questions PM's silence on BHU violence; wants VC out      Sasikala only took the video footage of Jaya in hospital, claims Dhinakaran    
You are here: Home » International » Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by another month

Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by another month

Press Trust of India, Lahore, Sep 27 2017, 16:09 IST
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. PTI file photo

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. PTI file photo

The house arrest of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been extended by another month by authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province, saying his activities pose a threat to the peace and tranquillity in the country.

Saeed, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, has been under house arrest since January 31 this year.

The Punjab Home Department yesterday issued an order extending the house arrest of Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - for another 30 days with effect from September 25. The previous order to extend his house arrest was issued on July 28.

On January 31, Saeed and four others were put under house arrest by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti- Terrorism Act 1997.

In its latest order, the Punjab Home Department said, "...Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniat have planned to spread chaos in the country on their expected release. They have planned to make demonstrations under the leadership of Saeed. He will be portrayed as hero and his acts will be glorified."

The notification said that Abdul Rehman Makki, who is the central leader of the JuD, had been making preparations for his release

"Transport is being arranged, arms are also being collected for show of force and for use, if need to be, against the personnel of law enforcement agencies. Funds are also being used collected for the purpose. The liberty of Saeed is a continuous threat to the peace and tranquillity. Further recommendation for his detention is in the interest of peace and order."

The notification further said that the District Intelligence Committee Lahore separately said: "There is apprehension that Saeed shall create law and order situation upon release."

Additional Home Secretary Mar R Azam Suleman said that the activities of Saeed were "prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order". Meanwhile, Saeed today filed a fresh application in the Lahore High Court against the latest order extending his detention for another 30 days.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi turned down a request by the Home Department for holding in-camera proceedings of the petition as the matter was sensitive. The judge adjourned hearing till October 2.

JuD leaders' counsel Advocate A K Dogar had contended the government detained the petitioners on the basis of mere apprehension.

He said imprisonment without trial and conviction was prima facie unlawful and unconstitutional.

An official of the Home Department presented the latest detention order of the petitioner before the court. He told the court that activities of JuD leaders, if released, would pose a serious threat to the public safety and cause breach of public order.

He said a number of cases had been registered against Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a sister organisatison of the JuD, while the detainees also launched a campaign of their political party, which was still not registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said all the law enforcement agencies strongly recommended that the detention of the JuD leader should be extended in the larger public interest.

JuD is believed to be the front for the banned Lashkar- e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack. The organisation is accused of involvement in militant activities in India and has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in 2014.

The US has offered a USD 10 million bounty for Saaed for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani with his son...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Ajey Mehta, vice president- India, HMD Global, Pranav Shroff...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the 86th Interpol General Assembly...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U. S. Defence Secretary...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi waves at...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Police personnel baton charge on the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley with Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat before attending the...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

Australian Cricketer Glen Maxwell preopares to bat...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.