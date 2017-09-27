Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 8:14 PM IST
  Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy      IAF plans to get old defunct aircraft from France to run its fleet      Yogi says 'anti-social' elements behind BHU violence      Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer    
You are here: Home » International » Hafiz Saeed, LeT are 'liabilities': Pak says in US

Hafiz Saeed, LeT are 'liabilities': Pak says in US

Press Trust of India, New York, Sep 27 2017, 18:32 IST
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Reuters file photo

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Reuters file photo

Pakistan's Foreign Minister has acknowledged that Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the Haqqanis and the LeT are "liabilities" for the country but it does not have the required "assets" to get rid of them.

Khawaja Asif said that the US, which is putting pressure on Pakistan to tackle terrorist groups operating from its soil, once used to treat them as "darlings" just 20 to 30 years back.

US President Donald Trump had last month criticised Pakistan for its support to terror groups, saying it receives billions in US aid but continues to harbour militants.

"Don't blame us for the Haqqanis (the Haqqani terror network) and don't blame us for the Hafiz Saeeds (chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa terror group)," Khawaja Asif said at the Asia Society forum here yesterday.

"These were the people who were your darlings just 20 to 30 years back. They were being dined and wined in the White House and now you say 'go to hell Pakistanis because you are nurturing these people'," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

It is very easy to say Pakistan is floating the Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. They are liabilities, Asif said.

"I accept that they are liabilities, but give us time to get rid of them because we don't have the assets to match these liabilities and you are increasing them (our liabilities) further," the minister said.

Pakistan is ready to work with the US for effective management of the Afghan border to stop terrorist infiltration and to facilitate a peace settlement in Afghanistan, he said.
Speaking at the forum, Asif said that there was no military solution to the festering conflict in Afghanistan.

"Scapegoating Pakistan for all the Afghan ills is neither fair nor accurate. This will only help forces that we are trying to fight collectively," he said.

Asif also talked about Pakistan's relations with India, the Kashmir dispute, counter-terrorism measures and the country's economic progress.

"We cannot take responsibility for Afghanistan's peace and security and be asked to achieve what the combined strength of some of the most powerful and richest countries could not accomplish," he said.

Talking about Pakistan's sour relations with India, the minister said that a new initiative was needed to bring India and Pakistan to the negotiating table.

He said that the need to discuss all issues, including the decades-old Kashmir dispute the main source of tension between the two countries.

"Peace in the neighbourhood is impossible to achieve unless relations with India improve. Pakistan reached out to India to seek normalisation of relations and resolution of all disputes through dialogue and engagement, but India did not reciprocate," Asif claimed.

Pakistan is ready to work with India to seek peaceful resolution of all disputes and to create an environment of peace and stability allowing the people of the two countries to realise their aspirations of prosperity and development, the minister added.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.