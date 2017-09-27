State not to be denied tax when by-product fetches good price: SC

Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 27 2017, 18:34 IST

SC interprets Karnataka law; rules that sunflower oil manufacturers can get partial tax credit

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan interpreted the Karnataka Value Added Tax (KVAT), 2003 to hold that an oil manufacturing unit can claim only partial input tax credit as, besides selling sunflower oil, it also sells de-oiled cakes on which, no VAT is payable for being an exempted item. DH file photo

States cannot be denied taxes when a by-product is marketable as goods and can fetch a considerable price, the Supreme Court has held.



A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan interpreted the Karnataka Value Added Tax (KVAT), 2003 to hold that an oil manufacturing unit can claim only partial input tax credit as, besides selling sunflower oil, it also sells de-oiled cakes on which, no VAT is payable for being an exempted item.



“Even after extracting the sunflower oil what remains is de-oiled cake which, no doubt, is a by-product. However, it is not to be discarded as waste. Rather, it is not only marketable as “goods” but fetches significant sale price,” the court said.



It also noted that the ratio of the sale of sunflower oil and de-oiled cake is 55:45. Thus, the manufacturer is able to generate 45% revenue from the sale of de-oiled cake.



However, no output tax is paid on the sale of this item since this item is exempted from payment of VAT under Section 5 of the KVAT Act, it noted.



A manufacturer of sunflower oil uses oil cake as input-raw material. On its purchase, (input) VAT is payable. After the extraction of sunflower oil, on its sale again VAT is payable. For this reason, provisions of KVAT Act provides for tax credit paid on the input.



However, after solvent extraction is completed, 88% of de-oiled cake remains and only 12% remains in the oil.



In order to deal with such exigencies where the final products are more than one, outputtax is payable on sale of one and the other one is exempted, Section 17 of the KVAT Act provided that the input tax credit in such cases is partially admissible.



The apex court allowed an appeal filed by Karnataka government, represented by senior advocate Basava Prabhu Patil, against a High Courts judgement that held that M K Agro Tech Pvt Ltd, which was into the business of sunflower oil, was entitled to the benefit of full input tax deduction.



Patil contended under the statutory scheme, there was no distinction between by-products, ancillary products or intermediate products. Any product which is marketable and sold will be covered within the definition of ‘goods’.



Senior advocate P Chidambaram, representing the company, submitted that the HC has correctly interpreted the law as the assessee was in the sale or manufacture of only one product which is taxable and merely because in the process of manufacture or in the process, certain ancillary or by-product arises which can be sold for a certain period, provisions of Section 17 would not get attracted.



The apex court, however, said, “It is the sale of goods which triggers the provisions of Section 17 of KVAT Act. Whether it is a by-product or manufactured product is immaterial and irrelevant. Fact remains that de-oiled cake is a saleable commodity which is actually sold. Therefore, de-oiled cake fits into the definition of “goods” and this commodity is exempt from payment of any VAT under Section 5 of the KVAT Act. Thus, provisions of Section 17 clearly get attracted when ‘sale’ of these goods takes place.”