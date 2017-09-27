Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
Congress to take out 100km Kisan Nyay Yatra in CM Raje's home district

Tabeenah Anjum, Jaipur, DH News Service, Sep 27 2017, 19:05 IST
In an attempt to raise a voice against farmer atrocities, the Congress party in Rajasthan will start a 100-km mega rally which will pass through the constituencies of chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

The PCC head Sachin Pilot said 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' will start from Baran district on October 3 and culminate into 'Kisan Sammelan' on October 6 in Jhalawar.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje's assembly constituency -- Jhalrapatan -- falls under Jhalawar district, and her son, Dushyant Singh, is the present Lok Sabha MP of Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP government in Rajasthan, Pilot said, " We will build pressure on the government for a complete loan-waiver for farmers, GST exemption on agriculture equipment and raising the minimum support price for their produce. It's shameful for CM to witness 75 suicides alone from Hadauti region."

He also targeted BJP leaders in the government over rising fuel prices. State Congress chief Sachin Pilot said, "I saw archived videos of those BJP leaders. The BJP manifesto clearly mentions reducing fuel prices but actually, on the ground, the story is just opposite."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress party took out a rally to protestagainst the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the state capital.

To mock the government, the rally comprised age-old transport modes like bullock cart, horse carriage and camel-carts. PCC chief Sachin Pilot, who led the protest, demanded that fuel prices should be reduced as international crude oil prices have dropped and accused BJP of doubling the cooking gas price in past three years.

On September 28 the Congress workers will hit the streets and demonstrate at district headquarters across the state. Letters for the same have been issued to the office bearers. The workers will mobilize masses and handover a memorandum to the district collector addressing chief minister over inflated fuel prices.
