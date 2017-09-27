Press Esc to close
Wednesday 27 September 2017
News updated at 8:14 PM IST
  Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy      IAF plans to get old defunct aircraft from France to run its fleet      Yogi says 'anti-social' elements behind BHU violence      Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released      GST yields Rs 90,669 crore in August      Visiting US Defence Secretary James Mattis meets Modi      Talks between Gujarat govt, Patels fail, agitation to continue : Hardik      Bihar Cong chief Ashok Choudhary removed from post      HC rejects anticipatory bail plea by Honeypreet Insan      Sharad Yadav ousted from Parliamentary panel      GJM calls off Darjeeling bandh      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer    
You are here: Home » State » Karnataka Cabinet clears anti-superstition bill

Karnataka Cabinet clears anti-superstition bill

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Sep 27 2017, 19:54 IST
In 2011, few miscreants had done the Black Magic in front of west gate of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Photo from DH Archives. Photographer: SK Dinesh

In 2011, few miscreants had done the Black Magic in front of west gate of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. Photo from DH Archives. Photographer: SK Dinesh

The Karnataka Cabinet today cleared the much-awaited anti-superstition bill to prevent and eradicate "inhuman evil practices" and said it would be tabled in the next state assembly session for approval.

The legislation was earlier proposed as The Evil, Inhuman and Superstitious Practices Prevention Bill. After omitting the word superstitious, it is now titled The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017.

"The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017 has been approved by the Cabinet. It will be tabled in the next session, most probably early November," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra told reporters here.
He said the bill had been prepared keeping in mind the suggestions made by progressive thinkers and organisations.

The Cabinet had earlier discussed the bill under the title The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Bill.

It had in July 2016 referred the legislation to a cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, citing that most of the ministers wanted the bill to be studied in detail before coming to any decision.

Expressing helplessness over government's repeated inability in bringing his pet "anti-superstition" bill into effect, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier blamed "vested interests" for it.

The government was under pressure from civil society groups to bring in an anti-superstition bill after the murder of rationalist M M Kalburgi.

Stating that there were provisions to make any addition or deletion from the proposed bill, Jayachandra said, "It will come to force once gazetted, and there are provisions to also amend or alter it thereafter."

He said the proposed bill was similar to the one in Maharashtra, but the Karnataka bill has 'savings' and 'schedule' categories, which classify the practices that can be tolerated and those that need to be controlled or prohibited.

"For removal of doubts, nothing in the act shall apply with respect to the forms of worship mentioned under the heading 'savings' in the proposed act, like pradakshina, yatras, parikramas performed at religious places, among other normal practices," the minister said.

He said it also includes the advice with regard to Vastushastra, advice by jyothishya and other astrologers.

Those practices which have been included under the 'schedule' for prohibition are--performing any inhuman, evil act and black magic in search of precious things, bounty and hidden treasures, Jayachandra said.

Other practices listed under 16 points for prohibition, include facilitating any person to roll over leaves of leftover food by other persons in any public or religious places or similar practices that violate human dignity, he said.

Forcing any person to carry on evil practices such as killing of an animal by biting its neck and coercing any person or persons to perform 'fire walk' at the time of 'jatras' (temple/village fest) and religious festivals have also been included, he added.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.