Cong would waive debt of farmers within 10 days of assuming power: Rahul

Sunil Raghu, Ahmedabad, DH News Service, Sep 27 2017, 20:55 IST

Congress would waive off the debt of farmers in 10 days of assuming power in Gujarat. This was stated by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the third and final day of his ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in Saurashtra region on Wednesday.



Rahul, who began his last day by climbing around 900 steps of a hilltop Chotila temple, also visited a temple of Dalit deity, of lohanas or business community at Virpur and of Patels at Khodaldham at Kagvad village near Rajkot.



Before beginning his climb of Chotila in Surendranagar district, Rahul asked the motley crowd “What has happened to development in Gujarat?” And as people replied "Vikas gando thayo chhe (development has gone bonkers)”, Rahul said that this is the first time that development had gone mad. “They said so many lies that Vikas Pagal ho Gaya (development has gone mad).”



The ruling BJP has been facing severe taunts and flak for the lastcouple of months on social media on its catchline of “development”.



Rahul also continued with his attempt to woo the agitating Patels and harried farmers, hitting out at the Centre and the state government.



“The Congress government's in Karnataka and Punjab waived off the debt of farmers. We will do the same in Gujarat if Congress comes to power”, the Congress leader said.



Taking a cue from BJP veteran Yashwant Sinha, who wrote a scathing article against Modi government’s economic policies, especially with regards to “hasty implementation” of the Goods and Services Tax and “poorly conceived demonetization” initiative, Gandhi told his audience that it is the BJP leader who is criticising Modi government and not him.



Rahul, who completed his three-day tour of Saurashtra on Wednesday is expected to be back for another three-day sojourn of the state slated to go for Assembly polls by end of this year. Rahul is now expected to visit Central Gujarat districts for three days beginning October 9.



During the Saurashtra leg, Rahul covered almost six districts and over 25 Assembly constituencies, reaching out to multiple communities in this caste-sensitive area of the state.