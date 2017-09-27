Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours

JBS Umanadh,Hyderabad, DH News Service Sep 27 2017, 21:34 IST

The first death was reported around 1 am. And, the trend continued till Wednesday afternoon. DH File Photo for representation.

In a span of 15 hours at least 10 patients died at the government general hospital (GGH) in Anantapur town of Andhra Pradesh. The deaths started occurring from the midnight of Tuesday.



However, district authorities attributed these deaths to old age and other reasons. They pointed out that the deaths were not because of negligence or failure of any equipment.



Anantapur district collector Kona Sasidhar told reporters that many were admitted at a critical stage. "Deaths are not due to the fault of any doctor or treatment. At any district government headquarters hospital, four to six deaths happen every day” he said



Hospital superintendent Dr A Jagannath that all those who died had chronic aliment including heart complications, septicemia (blood infections), TB, breathing problems and brain haemorrhage.



He further added that four to five patients whose condition was declared hopeless at private hospitals in the town were admitted to the government hospital on Tuesday. He said that the death toll looked inflated with the addition of these deaths added to routine deaths.



AP health minister Dr Kamineni Srinivas ordered a probe into the deaths. He said action would be taken based on the findings of the enquiry.