Rain wreaks havoc in Mysuru, Dasara festivities hit

DH News Service, Mysuru, Sep 28 2017, 0:50 IST

Rain water flooded on Srirampura during heavy rain in Mysuru on Thursday. DH PHOTO, SAVITHA B R

The torrential rain that lashed the city continuously for over 10 hours from Tuesday evening, threw life out of gear. Dasara celebrations were severly hit on Tuesday and Wednesday as showers deterred people from participating in the festivities.



The venues of the Dasara programmes such as the ‘Food Mela’ at Scouts and Guides grounds, ‘Flower Show’ at Kuppanna Park and J K Grounds turned completely slushy. Due to the rain, the footfall at these venues was comparatively less.



The downpour left stall owners at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds distraught as they suffered huge losses. It is estimated that traders have suffered Rs 1 crore losses. Rainwater entered an underconstruction model of the ‘White House’ which is coming up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. A part of the amusement park and children’s play area also got inundated.



Deputy Commissioner D Randeep said stalls at the exhibition grounds suffered huge losses. “We are yet to ascertain the losses at the food mela and flower show venues. Heavy rain has been predicted for the next three days too. The administration will take measures to handle the situation.”



Fire and Safety Services personnel rescued people with the help of boats at Srirampura. Rainwater also entered Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club as the neighbouring Karanji Lake overflowed.



The cascading downpour from the footsteps atop the Chamundi Hill made it look like waterfalls. Various lakes in the city were overflowing. As many as 30 houses were partially damaged across the district.



In Raichur, Gadag dists



Incessant rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed parts of Raichur and Gadag districts on Wednesday. Parts of Malnad and coastal district witnessed light to moderate showers on a day while overcast conditions prevailed on most parts of the state.



Two persons died in separate incidents of lightning strike. Chandramma (35), a resident of Puchchaldinni in Raichur taluk, was struck dead by lightning when she was working at a farm on the outskirts of the village. A farmer Hanumappa Birisin (40), a native of Datnal in Navalgund taluk, Dharwad district, was killed in a lightning strike.



Raichur city and Shaktinagar in the taluk witnessed intermittent rain from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon. Overflowing drains flooded the houses. Several full-grown trees and electricity poles were uprooted in Raichur and Shaktinagar. The tur dal crop on vast tract of land at Gudagunta in Lingsugur taluk is rotting due to copious rain in last few days.



Four houses were partially damaged in Mundargi town, Gadag district. The bridge on Shirol-Mundargi route has been submerged due to the overflowing Hirehalla stream.

