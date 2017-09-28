Rain woes continue to plague Koramangala residents

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 28 2017, 1:14 IST

Rain woes continued to plague the residents of Koramangala 4th Block. The rain that started on Tuesday night and continued till dawn forced the hapless residents spend yet another sleepless night.



The overnight showers left over 30 houses and an apartment waterlogged. The residents of the affected houses had a tough time in clearing the rainwater from their premises. Some of them continued pumping water out of their houses till Wednesday evening.



“This is like a living hell. We have become refugees in our city. We have never experienced such ordeal before. We pump water out of our houses all night and it is same old story next day. We are sick of this,” Suma Kiran, an aggrieved resident, lamented.



The house of Khalid M A, ex-BMP (now BBMP) joint commissioner, has been facing the waterlogging problem almost every week. “Every time it rains, my house experiences flooding,” said Khalid.



Motorists had tough time in negotiating the flooded Sony Junction. Due to the overflow of Madiwala lake, the office of Central Silk Board was inundated. Even the street was flooded and caused delay in traffic for hours.



Arishinakunte depot was under five feet water. A BMTC bus from Sarjapur Road to Majestic experienced a breakdown on the inundated road and the passengers were rescued from the emergency exit.





