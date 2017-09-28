Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
You are here: Home » City » Flooded 5 times in less than 2 months, HSR Layout bears the brunt

Flooded 5 times in less than 2 months, HSR Layout bears the brunt

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 28 2017, 1:21 IST
People struggle to walk on the flooded 6th Main in HSR Layout Sector 7 on Wednesday. Photo/ dh photo B H Shivakumar

Said to be an upscale locality, HSR Layout was submerged due to heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday night .

Sector 6 and Sector 7 of HSR Layout and Koramangala were among the worst hit areas on Wednesday.

More than 60 houses and streets were flooded, putting residents to hardship. This is the fifth time the area was flooded in one-and-a-half months. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team of eight officials helped residents come out of their houses. However, many remained indoors.

Water gushing out of manholes and sewage overflowing were common sights. Many were stranded in their homes since the water did not recede till Wednesday afternoon. While some children were seen playing in the water, residents were busy in pouring out bucket loads of water.

Many roads that were dug up to ease flow of sewage water two months ago added to the mess.

“In some places, sewage water that had accumulated after the previous rain has not been drained out. This has led to the breeding of mosquitoes and high incidence of diseases,” said Kumari M, a resident of HSR Layout.

“Whenever it rains heavily, the water from Madiwala causes floods here,” said Mariswamy, a resident.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which began work on a parallel drain to reduce the flow of sewage water after the floods in August, had to stop work due to flooding.

Residents pointed out the money spent on remodelling the storm water drain back in 2009. “About Rs 11 crore was being spent on the remodelling work in HSR Layout but there is no evidence of any work. Had the funds been used properly, the situation would not have been like this,” said Shobha Radhakrishna.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, who visited HSR Layout, Dasarahalli, Yeshwantpur and other areas said the civic body will find a permanent solution to this problem. “We are considering the suggestions made by resident welfare associations and also experts to find a permanent solution. We have to make a link from Agara lake to Bellandur lake and only then can we reduce the overflowing. We will ensure that this problem does not recur and based on the topography survey, we will go ahead with the work,” said Prasad. He also said that more money can be allotted for the project if required.


