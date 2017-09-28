NDRF moves out 120 people in Whitefield

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 28 2017, 1:23 IST

NDRF and firemen shifting residents of Sathya Sai Villas in Whitefield which was water-logged after heavy overnight rain. DH Photo

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team members rushed to the aid of residents of Sathya Sai Villas at Whitefield, which was water-logged on Wednesday afternoon.



A portion of the raja kaluve in the adjacent locality was washed away due to heavy rain, after which water entered Sathya Sai Villas inundating the entire locality.



Many residents struggled to come out of their houses.



A team of 32 men from NDRF and another 15 from the fire department along with two rescue boats were deployed to help residents.



The team members used boats and shifted around 120 people out of the villas.



“It was actually level 2 water-logging and we helped people come out of the premises. It was not a rescue operation,” Pradeep K K, emergency coordinator (Disaster Management) told DH.



Local residents were happy to see the boats and many of them seemed keen to take the boat ride.



The teams were withdrawn from Whitefield and were deployed to other localities later.





