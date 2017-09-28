Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger

Umanath JBS, DH News Services, Hyderabad, Sep 28 2017, 2:03 IST

Mug shot of K Shivakumar the cab driver

An Ola cab driver who diverted the route and misbehaved with a lady passenger here on Tuesday morning was nabbed by the SHE team within hours of the incident.



According to police, one lady booked Ola sharing cab from Gowlidoddy to Lingampally Railway Station, while traveling in the cab after a while when the other two passengers got down the driver K Shivakumar (22) Madhuranagar started staring at her. As she was alone and scared, he forced her to divulge l her phone number and misbehaved with her.



He even diverted the route and got on to PVNR express way towards Shamshabad airport, when she questioned and shouted loud on him he got out of his car near Aramghar and fled. The lady also got down from the cab and went home to Vanastalipuram by auto. After reaching home she made a complaint to exclusive woman protection group SHE teams on their WhatsApp number.



She also shared the phone number of the cab driver and vehicle number to the police. The SHE teams Vanastalipuram and LBnagar swung into action caught the accused K. Shivakumar and handed over to Vanastalipuram police. On a written complaint by the victim, a case was registered u/s 354,354 - D IPC by Vanastalipuram police and accused sent to court for judicial remand on Tuesday itself.



