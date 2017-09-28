Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 2:09 IST

Board asks schools to get parents' self-declaration

The directive comes as the board begins an exercise to hold compulsory board examination for students of Class X from 2018 along with Class XII. File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools not to insist on I-T returns or other income proofs from parents of students in classes IX to XI.

In its latest circular to schools, it said a mere self-declaration of income would suffice for students of those classes. “Schools should not demand ITR (income tax return) or other income proof from parents,” it said.

The directive comes as the board begins an exercise to hold compulsory board examination for students of Class X from 2018 along with Class XII.

It has asked schools to submit details of regular students of classes IX and XI on its website. “Online registration for regular candidates of Class IX/XI of the CBSE affiliated schools has started,” the Board said.

“All CBSE affiliated schools should register themselves before proceeding for online submission.”

It is mandatory to provide the student’s Aadhaar number at the appropriate field in the online system, the CBSE further said.

“Wherever Aadhaar number is available, Aadhaar enrollment number can be provided. In the states where Aadhaar enrollment is not done, bank account details can be furnished,” the Board said.

As for class XI, it advised the schools to offer only those subjects approved by its affiliation unit. “In case schools sponsor subjects other than those allowed by the Board, it may lead to action against the schools besides cancellation of the student’s candidature,” it said.


