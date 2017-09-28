Govt may allow online sale of fuel

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 2:22 IST

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the move is in advanced stages and that petroleum products could soon be available on e-commerce platforms. PTI File photo

Will the government soon facilitate home delivery of petrol and diesel?



Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the move is in advanced stages and that petroleum products could soon be available on e-commerce platforms.



“Can we connect oil with IT and telecommunications? We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platforms,” said Pradhan, while addressing the India Mobile Congress here.



Only 1 lakh outlets



The minister said there were 4 crore consumers in the country while the retail outlets were only around 1 lakh.



The idea was mooted by Pradhan earlier this year but it is still hanging in balance due to safety concerns.



In fact, a firm based in Bengaluru became the first to home deliver petrol and diesel but had to close the business after the Petroleum and Safety Organisation (PESO) red-flagged it, terming it illegal.



The PESO, in a notification, had said it would not give any company the licence.



On Wednesday, Pradhan also tweeted, “Telecom Revolution has also instilled confidence that free market supported by right policies always serves the interest of consumers”.



