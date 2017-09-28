Rajnath defends govt
Says credibility is established
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, pti file photo
“The whole world accepts that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. No one should forget this fact. In the matter of economy, in the international arena, India’s credibility has been established,” Singh told reporters.
He was responding to a series of questions Sinha’s newspaper article criticising the government during a briefing on Cabinet meeting.
Sinha, in the article titled ‘I need to speak up now’, had said that the Indian economy is in a “mess” and that whatever he was saying reflects the sentiments of a “large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear”.
Congress also latched on to the criticism with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram attacking the Narendra Modi-led government.