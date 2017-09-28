Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
News updated at 3:40 AM IST
  2 dead as rain batters city      Clouds loom over fourth ODI      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      Deadline for Aadhaar extended      No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Dera chief's NRI believers under scanner      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards      Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir      Kabul airport attack: Narrow escape for SpiceJet passengers      Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years      Madras HC summons EC official over Jaya's thumb impression      Defence Acquisition Council gives approval for sonar for Navy      Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65      Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours      'Diluted' anti-superstition bill gets State Cabinet nod      Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy      IAF plans to get old defunct aircraft from France to run its fleet      Yogi says 'anti-social' elements behind BHU violence      Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer    
You are here: Home » City » 2 dead as rain batters city

2 dead as rain batters city

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 28 2017, 3:37 IST

Life comes to standstill

The cars that were damaged in a wall collapse at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, in Vijayanagar on Wednesday. DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar

The cars that were damaged in a wall collapse at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, in Vijayanagar on Wednesday. DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar

Rain-related accidents claimed two lives on Wednesday: a man was crushed under a wall and a woman was electrocuted.

An overnight spell of rain was enough to maroon many parts of the city and bring life to a standstill, underlining yet again the city’s lack of preparedness.

The downpour began late on Tuesday and continued into the early hours of Wednesday. The city witnessed intermittent showers in the afternoon as well. Thousands spent a sleepless night as their houses were inundated.

For the fifth time in about 40 days, the city woke up to a cloudy day with water streaming on the roads. A school in HSR layout declared a holiday as water gushed inside the building.

Narayanappa (48) and Alphine Jasmine (60) died in rain-related accidents.
Narayanappa, a resident of Aloorupalya in Madanayakanahalli on the city’s outskirts (between Peenya and Nelamangala) had been to a sheep pen to save sheep from the swirling waters.

He moved them to a safe place, but one remained in the pen. He went back to rescue the sheep when the compound wall of a neighbouring house collapsed on him. He died on the spot. The house of Jasmine, a resident of RMC Colony in KR Puram, was water-logged.

Since the water had risen to about four feet, she went to switch off the UPS. She suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.
Whitefield rescue

About 60 houses in HSR Layout were marooned. In Whitefield, about 150 people were from their villas by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A huge tree fell on a car in Srinivasa Nagar. Although no casualties were reported, traffic was thrown out of gear because of the incident.

RNS Motors, a car showroom near Goraguntepalya, was flooded. The compound wall of Ranka Nest apartments in Okalipuram collapsed, as also the retention wall of a rajakaluve.

Mayor’s visit

The compound wall of a hotel management and catering institution near Attiguppe collapsed, damaging five cars, two autos, and some two-wheelers. Mayor G Padmavathi inspected the site on Wednesday morning.


HSR Layout Sector 6 and 7, Koramangala 4th block, Girinagar, Madiwala, KR Puram, Whitefield, Nagasandra, Peenya, Dasarahalli, Yeshawantpur, Malleswaram, Bagalugunte, Chikkabanavara, Hegde Nagar in Hebbal, Fathima Layout, and Defence colony are among the neighbourhoods affected by heavy rain. HSR Layout and KR Puram are the worst-affected.


According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, these places received heavy rainfall: Avalahalli (196mm), Aloor (141mm), Alakamanahalli (148 mm), Doddabommasandra (124 mm), Bagalukunte, Dasarahalli and Basavanapura (128mm).

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.