2 dead as rain batters city

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 28 2017, 3:37 IST

Life comes to standstill

Rain-related accidents claimed two lives on Wednesday: a man was crushed under a wall and a woman was electrocuted.



An overnight spell of rain was enough to maroon many parts of the city and bring life to a standstill, underlining yet again the city’s lack of preparedness.



The downpour began late on Tuesday and continued into the early hours of Wednesday. The city witnessed intermittent showers in the afternoon as well. Thousands spent a sleepless night as their houses were inundated.



For the fifth time in about 40 days, the city woke up to a cloudy day with water streaming on the roads. A school in HSR layout declared a holiday as water gushed inside the building.



Narayanappa (48) and Alphine Jasmine (60) died in rain-related accidents.

Narayanappa, a resident of Aloorupalya in Madanayakanahalli on the city’s outskirts (between Peenya and Nelamangala) had been to a sheep pen to save sheep from the swirling waters.



He moved them to a safe place, but one remained in the pen. He went back to rescue the sheep when the compound wall of a neighbouring house collapsed on him. He died on the spot. The house of Jasmine, a resident of RMC Colony in KR Puram, was water-logged.



Since the water had risen to about four feet, she went to switch off the UPS. She suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Whitefield rescue



About 60 houses in HSR Layout were marooned. In Whitefield, about 150 people were from their villas by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).



A huge tree fell on a car in Srinivasa Nagar. Although no casualties were reported, traffic was thrown out of gear because of the incident.



RNS Motors, a car showroom near Goraguntepalya, was flooded. The compound wall of Ranka Nest apartments in Okalipuram collapsed, as also the retention wall of a rajakaluve.



Mayor’s visit



The compound wall of a hotel management and catering institution near Attiguppe collapsed, damaging five cars, two autos, and some two-wheelers. Mayor G Padmavathi inspected the site on Wednesday morning.



HSR Layout Sector 6 and 7, Koramangala 4th block, Girinagar, Madiwala, KR Puram, Whitefield, Nagasandra, Peenya, Dasarahalli, Yeshawantpur, Malleswaram, Bagalugunte, Chikkabanavara, Hegde Nagar in Hebbal, Fathima Layout, and Defence colony are among the neighbourhoods affected by heavy rain. HSR Layout and KR Puram are the worst-affected.



According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, these places received heavy rainfall: Avalahalli (196mm), Aloor (141mm), Alakamanahalli (148 mm), Doddabommasandra (124 mm), Bagalukunte, Dasarahalli and Basavanapura (128mm).



