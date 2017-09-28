Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
News updated at 12:38 PM IST
  Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Yashwant Sinha's views in BJP's and national interest: Shatrughan      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Clouds loom over fourth ODI      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      Deadline for Aadhaar extended      No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Dera chief's NRI believers under scanner      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards      Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir      Kabul airport attack: Narrow escape for SpiceJet passengers      Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years      Madras HC summons EC official over Jaya's thumb impression      Defence Acquisition Council gives approval for sonar for Navy      Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65      Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours      'Diluted' anti-superstition bill gets State Cabinet nod      Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy      IAF plans to get old defunct aircraft from France to run its fleet      Yogi says 'anti-social' elements behind BHU violence      Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer    
You are here: Home » National » Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months

Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months

Press Trust of India, Chennai, Sep 28 2017, 11:25 IST
The commission shall submit its report in three months, it said. PTI file photo

The commission shall submit its report in three months, it said. PTI file photo

An inquiry commission, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to probe former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, will look into the circumstances leading to her hospitalisation last year and subsequent treatment, the government has said.

The commission shall submit its report in three months, it said.

A public (SC) department Government Order (GO) dated September 27 said Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in excercise of the powers conferred under relevant sections of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act LX of 1952), issued the following terms of reference of the commission.

"To inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Hon'ble Chief Minister (Jayalalithaa) on 22.9.2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise" on December 5, 2016, it said.

The state government had on Monday announced setting up of the inquiry commission to probe and submit a report on the death of Jayalalithaa.

The probe was a key demand of the then rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam as a pre-condition for the merger of his camp with that of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The two factions had merged on August 21.

Another GO, dated September 25 and released by the government yesterday, said the Commission "shall complete its enquiry and submit its report (both English and Tamil) to the Government within a period of three months from the date of publication of this notification in the Tamil Nadu Gazette (ie. September 25)".
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.