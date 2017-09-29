Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 1:06 IST

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, file photo

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday backed former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s critique on economic slowdown and said the latter has “hit the nail on the head”.



Hailing Yashwant for mirroring the country’s fiscal health, which has triggered a political uproar, the Bollywood actor turned politician said the comments are in the “party’s and national interest”.



In one of his several tweets, Shatrughan, who too is sidelined as is Yashwant in the ruling dispensation, said: “Only recently our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the nation is bigger than the party. National interest comes first...”







