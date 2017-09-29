Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, file photo
Hailing Yashwant for mirroring the country’s fiscal health, which has triggered a political uproar, the Bollywood actor turned politician said the comments are in the “party’s and national interest”.
In one of his several tweets, Shatrughan, who too is sidelined as is Yashwant in the ruling dispensation, said: “Only recently our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the nation is bigger than the party. National interest comes first...”