Father Uzhunnalil arrives in Delhi, meets PM and EAM

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 14:22 IST

Tom Uzhunnalil met Narendra Modi shortly after returning to India, after spending over 18 months in captivity in Yemen.

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Kerala priest who was released recently after more than one-and-a-half years in captivity in Yemen, today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and thanked them for their support.



The Ministry of External Affairs had been making all possible efforts to secure his safe release and was in constant touch with countries in the region which could help secure his release, the ministry said in a release.



"After the required rest and recuperation period in Vatican City, Father Tom returned home today. On arrival, he was received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons. Father Tom also met Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister," the release said.



Father Uzhunnalil was abducted on March 4, 2016, reportedly in an incident of a terrorist attack in Aden by an unidentified group and taken to an unknown place, the ministry said.