BJP boycotts BBMP polls, Congress-JD(S) tie continues for third term

DH Web Desk, Sep 28 2017, 14:51 IST

Sampath Raj. DH photo.

Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) tie has been continued for the third term in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)as the Congress candidate Sampath Raj and JD(S) candidate Padmavathi Narasimhamurthy has been elected as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively in the mayor election held today. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has boycotted the mayor polls by alleging irregularities by the rulig party candidates.



Sampath Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana (DJ) halli and Deputy mayor Padmavathi Narasimhamurthy is the corporator of Rajagopalnagara.



Though the BJP has the highest number of seats in BBMP compared with the coalition of Congress and JD(S), it was not possible for the party to still hold the power.



The mayor seat was reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) and the deputy mayor was reserved for woman this year.



More details awaited