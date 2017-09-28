BJP boycotts BBMP polls, Congress-JD(S) tie continues for third term
Sampath Raj. DH photo.
Sampath Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana (DJ) halli and Deputy mayor Padmavathi Narasimhamurthy is the corporator of Rajagopalnagara.
Though the BJP has the highest number of seats in BBMP compared with the coalition of Congress and JD(S), it was not possible for the party to still hold the power.
The mayor seat was reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) and the deputy mayor was reserved for woman this year.
