Jayant Sinha rebuts father Yashwant's criticism

Shemin Joy, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 15:36 IST

Union Minister Jayant Sinha. DH file photo

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Thursday rebutted his father Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the NDA government on economic policies, claiming the objections were based on "sweeping conclusions" from a narrow set of facts".



Jayant, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation in the Narendra Modi-led dispensation, did not name his father but said the several articles that criticised the government "simply miss" the fundamental structural reforms initiated by the government.



"We are creating a robust new economy that will power long-term growth and job creation for New India," he said in a newspaper article.



He was of the view that the structural reforms unleashed by the Modi government since 2014 constitute the third generation of reforms since the first generation of reforms initiated in 1991 and the second generation in the 1999-2004 NDA government.



"Unlike the first and second generation of reforms, this third generation of reforms balances a better life for all Indians with the requirements of an advanced, sophisticated 21st century economy," Jayant said. Interestingly, his father was Finance Minister during 1998-2002.



His response comes a day after Yashwant, the former Finance Minister, in a newspaper article 'I need to speak up now' targeted the Modi government and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The senior Sinha wrote that Indian economy is in a "mess" and that whatever he was saying reflected the sentiments of a "large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear".



The former Finance Minister's article was used by the Opposition, including the Congress, to point fingers at the government for its handling of the economy. They also referred to the criticism by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and Sangh ideologue S Gurumurthy.



Referring to his father's criticism, Jayant said figures of one or two quarters of GDP growth and other macro data are "quite inadequate to evaluate" the long-term impact of the structural reforms underway.



"These structural reforms are not just desirable, they are necessary to create a 'New India' and provide good jobs for our billion-strong workforce. The new economy that is being created will be much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives," he wrote.



While the senior Sinha found fault with GST implementation, demonetisation and digital payment, the son described it as "game-changing efforts".