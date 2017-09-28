Inquiry commission to begin probe into the death of Jayalalitha on Oct 5

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 15:42 IST

Tamil Nadu secretariat sources here on Thursday said that Arugumugaswamy will complete his investigation within a period of three months. pti file photo

The inquiry commission, led by retired High Court Judge A Arumughaswamy, will begin its probe into the "mystery" behind the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on October 5.



Tamil Nadu secretariat sources here on Thursday said that Arugumugaswamy will complete his investigation within a period of three months.



The AIADMK government is of the opinion, having regard to the nature of the inquiry to be made by the retired judge and other circumstances of the case, that all the provisions of the commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 shall be made applicable to the investigation.



Principal secretary public department P Senthilkumar said is necessary to appoint a commission of inquiry led by retired High Court of Madras for the purpose of making an independent investigation into the demise of Jayalaithaa.



"To inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late chief minister on September 22, 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on December 5, 2016", he added.



Senior AIADMK leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar said the inquiry will come out with the truth behind the death of Jayalalithaa. "If anyone found guilty, they will be surely punished as per the law", he added.