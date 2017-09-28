PM 'singularly responsible' for damage to economy: Sharma

Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
News updated at 5:16 PM IST
  Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Uzhunnalil arrives in Delhi, meets PM and EAM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia score 334 for 5 vs India in 4th ODI      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Yashwant Sinha's views in BJP's and national interest: Shatrughan      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Clouds loom over fourth ODI      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      Deadline for Aadhaar extended      No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Dera chief's NRI believers under scanner      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards      Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir      Kabul airport attack: Narrow escape for SpiceJet passengers      Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years      Madras HC summons EC official over Jaya's thumb impression      Defence Acquisition Council gives approval for sonar for Navy      Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65      Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours      'Diluted' anti-superstition bill gets State Cabinet nod      Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy      IAF plans to get old defunct aircraft from France to run its fleet      Yogi says 'anti-social' elements behind BHU violence      Govt unveils new Rs 25,060 cr police modernisation scheme      Heavy casualties inflicted on NSCN(K) during op along Indo- Myanmar border: Army      Patels seek reservations, Gujarat government gives them commissions, promises      Tip off from PoK led to longest surviving militant's killing      Strike ends in Darjeeling after 104 days      Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: official      Need to build trust, confidence among nuke weapon states:India      Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts      Digital eyes to make Cubbon park safer      Bengaluru to be first city to get 5G      'Violence was fanned by rumour mongers'      Dead boy's dad says ambulance, hospital demanded money      Gujarat lawyers to move SC      Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive in historic decision      Pak's Border Action Team target Indian posts along LoC      Tye replaces Cummins in Australia's T20 squad      UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in Afghanistan: India      Jayant Patel, Karnataka HC judge, quits over transfer    
You are here: Home » National » PM 'singularly responsible' for damage to economy: Sharma

PM 'singularly responsible' for damage to economy: Sharma

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 16:13 IST
Anand Sharma minced no words in throwing jabs at the Modi government for the economy, while calling Narendra Modi arrogant. PTI file photo.

Anand Sharma minced no words in throwing jabs at the Modi government for the economy, while calling Narendra Modi arrogant. PTI file photo.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma today said India was in a real danger of slipping into economic depression and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "singularly responsible" for the damage by his "reckless" decisions.

Sharma, in a statement, demanded that the government release a white paper on the state of Indian economy and list out measures to arrest the "free fall".

"It is a matter of grave concern that the Indian economy is fast slipping into deep recession, with no hope of recovery in the foreseeable future. All fundamental parameters remain in constant decline," he alleged.

"India is in a real danger of slipping into economic depression. The government must release a white paper on the state of Indian economy, to restore the health of PSU banks through urgently needed recapitalisation and the measures it proposes to arrest the free fall," he said in a statement.

He accused Modi of "betraying" the youth as his government, which promised 10 million jobs a year, had not only failed to create jobs but was "responsible for destroying" millions of jobs by its "irresponsible and wrong policies and decisions".

"Prime Minister Modi is singularly responsible for inflicting grave damage on the economy by his reckless decisions, including demonetisation and the hasty imposition of a flawed GST. The disastrous implementation has hurt the industry, small entrepreneurs, and traders," he alleged.

The former Union minister alleged that the informal sector has been badly hit, small businesses were shutting down resulting in more job losses and "tax terrorism has been let loose as the input credit refunds are not made".

"The prime minister remains unmoved, unapologetic and arrogant. He continues to evade responsibility which is essential to a parliamentary democracy," he alleged.

On the appointment of PM's Economic Advisory Council after 40 months, he claimed, "It is a purely cosmetic and a farcical exercise".

"The council comprises apologists and cheerleaders who applauded and endorsed all the wrong decisions of the prime minister. It lacks credibility and shall not serve any purpose," he alleged.

Sharma claimed all fundamental parameters remain in constant decline, as the GDP has fallen for six quarters with demonetisation alone shaving off two percent of the GDP.

He claimed investments had shrunk by six percent to a historic low, gross capital formation was in the negative and industrial production, manufacturing and trade had almost collapsed.

The credit off-take has fallen to a 65 year low, he claimed.

The senior Congress leader also talked about the growing NPAs of public sector banks and feared that failure of the government to infuse capital might lead to their global downgrading and even collapse.

"There is no guarantee for securing hard-earned money and savings of our people," he alleged.

On the sharp fall in international crude prices, he alleged that the government was "profiteering at people's cost".

"Had the cost of crude oil imports not been halved, the Indian economy would have been in ICU," he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A Hindu villager reacts as she identifies the bodies of her relatives found by government forces...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Damaged Vehicles, by wall collapsed at Maruthi layout, Attiguppe, ward no 132, in Bengaluru on...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

Railway employees work to restore the tracks after a goods train derailed near Nergundi station...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of...

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Folk artists perform as they participate in a walk on the occasion of World Tourism day in Bhubanesw

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Rajasthani folk artists entertain foreign tourists at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on the World Tourism

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

Mumbai: Police officials during a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training camp on the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.