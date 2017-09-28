HC stays arrest of three Ryan International group trustees

Gautam Dheer, Chandigarh, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 18:47 IST

The court of Justice Surinder Gupta has stayed their (of three trustees) arrest, said Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who along with advocate Sandeep Kapur appeared for the Pinto family. File image.

The Punjab and Haryana High court in Chandigarh on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to founders of Ryan international school in the gruesome murder of 8-year old Pradhyumn Thakur within the school campus in Gurugram in Haryana early this month.





The relief to Pinto's by the Court will remain in place until October 7, which is the next date of hearing in the case. The CBI will put forth its arguments in the case on that day. The CBI counsel opposed any interim relief in the High Court on Thursday seeking a two-day time to respond. Their plea was declined by the court.





Owners of Ryan group of institutions, Augustine Pinto, his wife and managing director Grace Pinto and their son Ryan Pinto had approached the High court here seeking a stay on their arrest. They had initially moved the High Court in Mumbai seeking similar relief but to no avail.



The case, that was earlier being probed by the Haryana police, is now being investigated by the CBI. This was done on the demand by the family of the deceased boy.



The counsel for Ryan Pinto informed the court that his client has no role in the incident that took place at Ryan International school in Gurugram as he is neither connected with the school nor in its managing committee.





Earlier during the previous hearing, the Court had refused to grant any interim protection from arrest while issuing notices to the Haryana government and others.



Senior advocate RS Cheema who appeared for Augustine and Grace has maintained that the trustees were Mumbai-based and not in-charge of the local affairs in the Ryan International School in Gurugram where Pradyuman was murdered on September 8.