Patch up bid: Akhilesh meets Mulayam

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 18:44 IST

Three days after being publicly blessed by him, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his father and party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence in what sources termed an attempt to persuade him to attend the forthcoming national convention of the party at Agra.





Though the residences of Akhilesh and Mulayam were less than 100 meters apart, it was their first meeting in the last three months.





According to the SP sources here Akhilesh handed over the invitation to his father to attend the Agra convention scheduled to be held on October five. ''Mulayam has accepted the invitation...he will be present at the convention,'' said a senior SP leader close to Akhilesh here.





The meeting between father and son comes barely three days after Mulayam said that his blessings were with Akhilesh even though he did not approve of many of his actions.





The SP patron also refused to desert his son,though his decision left his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav fuming.





''Akhilesh has betrayed me.....he had said that he would hand over the party's reins to me after assembly polls but did not fulfil his promise...but he has my blessings,'' Mulayam had said. Akhilesh, had immediately after the press conference, tweeted ''Netaji (Mulayam) zindabad''.





According to the sources within the SP, Mulayam was to have announced his decision to leave the SP and head Lok Dal, whose current chief Sunil Singh had also arrived in the state capital to take part in the press conference.





Akhilesh and Shivpal had fallen out a few months before the assembly polls in the state and the former, then the chief minister had sacked the latter from the ministry.





In the subsequent days the SP infighting intensified further and Akhilesh, at a hurriedly convened National Convention of the SP, also ousted Mulayam from the post of national president and anointed himself as the national president.