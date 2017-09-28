Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
News updated at 8:23 PM IST
  Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      BHU in damage control mode, appoints first woman chief proctor      GE diesel engine project on track: Piyush Goyal      Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Uzhunnalil arrives in Delhi, meets PM and EAM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia score 334 for 5 vs India in 4th ODI      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Yashwant Sinha's views in BJP's and national interest: Shatrughan      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Clouds loom over fourth ODI      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      Deadline for Aadhaar extended      No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Dera chief's NRI believers under scanner      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards      Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir      Kabul airport attack: Narrow escape for SpiceJet passengers      Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years      Madras HC summons EC official over Jaya's thumb impression      Defence Acquisition Council gives approval for sonar for Navy      Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65      Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours      'Diluted' anti-superstition bill gets State Cabinet nod      Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy    
You are here: Home » National » Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction

Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 19:09 IST
Sinha, who had yesterday launched a blistering attack on Jaitley that set off a political storm, said he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year so he could flag the issues, which he did through an article in a national English daily, but got none. PTI file photo

Sinha, who had yesterday launched a blistering attack on Jaitley that set off a political storm, said he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year so he could flag the issues, which he did through an article in a national English daily, but got none. PTI file photo

Unfazed by the government's rebuttal of his criticism of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the state of the economy, including his Union minister son Jayant, BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha today stuck to his guns and hoped the Centre would do some course correction.

Sinha, who had yesterday launched a blistering attack on Jaitley that set off a political storm, said he had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year so he could flag the issues, which he did through an article in a national English daily, but got none.

"I found the doors were shut for me. Therefore, I had no option but to speak up (in media)...I am confident I have worthwhile suggestions to make (to the prime minister)," he told national TV channels.

Sinha said any government of the day "should listen" when people like former prime minister Manmohan Singh or ex-Union finance minister P Chidambaram, considered experts on financial matters, speak up, and advised against dismissing their views as "political rhetoric".

The BJP leader, without naming the previous UPA government, said it "cannot be blamed" for the tardy implementation of central projects as the NDA has been in power for the last 40 months.

Replying to a question about whether his "disgruntlement" led him to criticise the government, Sinha hit back, saying it was the "cheapest accusation" that could be levelled against him. He insisted he "technically" continues to be a member of the BJP as the party has also not "thrown me out".

Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, who made a stout defence of the government's economic policies, got a lot of stick from his father.

Referring to his son's defence of the government, seen as a counter to his criticism of the Centre's handling of economy, Sinha sought to know why Jayant was shifted from the finance ministry "if he was so competent" to answer the concerns raised by him.

Jayant, who defended the government's policies in an article in a leading English daily today, was shifted out of the finance ministry in July last year.

"There is a decline in the growth rate quarter after quarter. I decided to speak up when the problems in the economy were multiplying...I hope the government even now will take steps to correct the situation which has arisen," he said.

Sinha said he did not flag the issues out of "personal rancour".

He said the purpose behind highlighting the concerns about the economy through an article in another leading English daily was to bring certain issues in public domain so that the government does a course correction. Sinha said he did not expect his article to create "such a furore".

Responding to Jayant's criticism of his views, the 84- year-old IAS officer-turned-politician said that only the minister concerned or the government's spokesperson should have commented on them.

"But if they (the government) thought he (Jayant) was very competent to reply to the points which I have raised, then my question is why was he shifted from the ministry of finance?" he asked.

Sinha said both he and his son were doing their "dharma" (duty). He insisted that the issue should not be seen as one between "father and son".

"If someone has asked him (Jayant) to write the piece, then it is a cheap trick to play...I have not spoken to him (on the issue). Will do it some time to find out (what exactly happened)," Sinha said.

Sinha, who was finance minister in the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said policy paralysis and corruption resulted in projects not moving forward under the previous UPA dispensation.

With the BJP-led NDA returning to power over three years ago, he said, there was hope that the situation would improve.

"We did move forward (with the projects) to some extent. But not at the desired pace. And we can't blame the previous government for this after being in government for 40 months because we got complete opportunity," he added.

Jayant, in an apparent reference to his father's critical piece, said several articles have been written on the challenges facing the Indian economy.

"Unfortunately, these articles draw sweeping conclusions from a narrow set of facts, and quite simply miss the fundamental structural reforms that are transforming the economy," he said.

"Moreover, one or two quarters of GDP growth and other macro data are quite inadequate to evaluate the long-term impact of the structural reforms underway," he said.

Jayant also said these structural reforms were not just desirable, they were necessary to create a 'New India' and provide good jobs. PTI ENM SK SK
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was recently rescued from...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was recently rescued from...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.