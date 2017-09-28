Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 28 2017, 19:23 IST

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon has begun, 12 days after its normal date, the country's top weatherman said today.



The southwest monsoon, however, still remains active over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



"The withdrawal of monsoon began on September 27," IMD Director General K J Ramesh said. The normal date for withdrawal of monsoon in the country is September 15.



The monsoon season in India officially starts from June 1 and ends on September 30.



"In view of the establishment of anticyclone in the lower tropospheric levels, substantial reduction in moisture content and dry weather prevailing over the region, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Punjab, Haryana, most parts of west Rajasthan and some parts of Kutch and the north Arabian Sea on September 27," the IMD said.



Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, remaining parts of Punjab, west Rajasthan, some more parts of Haryana, some parts of east Rajasthan, some more parts of Gujarat and the North Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, it said.



Until today, there is an overall rainfall deficiency of five percent, with the northwest India recording highest deficiency.



"The rainfall distribution has overall been good in the country," Ramesh said.