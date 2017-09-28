BCI issues show-cause notice to former SCBA president Dushyant Dave

Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi, Apr 8, 2017, DHNS: Sep 28 2017, 19:44 IST

Justice Patel had on September 25 resigned from his post, after he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, just days before he could have been promoted as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court for being the senior-most judge. DH file photo

The Bar Council of India on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave over “derogatory comments” made by him against the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium.



Dave had on Wednesday made certain statements on a Television channel with regard to the transfer of Karnataka High Court judge Justice Jayant Patel.



“The baseless comments and statements of Dave are an attempt to malign the image of the judiciary and the institution. The personal attack smacks of some personal vendetta against the CJI which amounts to gross misconduct,” it said.



Taking a serious view of his “reckless remarks”, the apex regulatory body sought his reply within four weeks.



In a statement released to the media by the BCI's joint secretary, its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, however, clarified that the body may not agree with the Collegium's decision and it may join hands with the Gujarat HC Bar Association in legal proceedings on the transfer of Justice Patel.