Those trying to spread anarchy won't be spared: UP CM

Press Esc to close
Thursday 28 September 2017
News updated at 8:23 PM IST
  Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      BHU in damage control mode, appoints first woman chief proctor      GE diesel engine project on track: Piyush Goyal      Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Uzhunnalil arrives in Delhi, meets PM and EAM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia score 334 for 5 vs India in 4th ODI      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Yashwant Sinha's views in BJP's and national interest: Shatrughan      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Clouds loom over fourth ODI      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      Deadline for Aadhaar extended      No need for income proof for classes IX-XI: CBSE      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Dera chief's NRI believers under scanner      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards      Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir      Kabul airport attack: Narrow escape for SpiceJet passengers      Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years      Madras HC summons EC official over Jaya's thumb impression      Defence Acquisition Council gives approval for sonar for Navy      Govt enhances the retirement age of central doctors to 65      Ten patients die in AP's Anantapur hospital in 15 hours      'Diluted' anti-superstition bill gets State Cabinet nod      Swamy to Sinha: Critics within BJP target Jaitley for underperforming economy    
You are here: Home » National » Those trying to spread anarchy won't be spared: UP CM

Those trying to spread anarchy won't be spared: UP CM

Press Trust of India, Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 28 2017, 19:48 IST
The chief minister said ensuring the safety of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh was his priority. PTI file image.

The chief minister said ensuring the safety of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh was his priority. PTI file image.

Sticking to his claim that the recent incidents in the Banaras Hindu University was a "conspiracy", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today warned that "those trying to spread anarchy" will not be spared.

"Those trying to spread anarchy will not be spared. The BHU issue is sensitive and the proctorial board should have performed its duties in redressing grievances of girls," the chief minister said while talking to reporters here.

Adityanath also slammed opposition parties for "supporting agitations which create hindrance in atmosphere of development being created by the state government."

The chief minister said ensuring the safety of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh was his priority.

"Ensuring that all women and daughters of the state is secure is my moral responsibility," he said.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was recently rescued from...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was recently rescued from...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.