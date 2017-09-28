Those trying to spread anarchy won't be spared: UP CM

Press Trust of India, Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 28 2017, 19:48 IST

The chief minister said ensuring the safety of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh was his priority. PTI file image.

Sticking to his claim that the recent incidents in the Banaras Hindu University was a "conspiracy", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today warned that "those trying to spread anarchy" will not be spared.



"Those trying to spread anarchy will not be spared. The BHU issue is sensitive and the proctorial board should have performed its duties in redressing grievances of girls," the chief minister said while talking to reporters here.



Adityanath also slammed opposition parties for "supporting agitations which create hindrance in atmosphere of development being created by the state government."



The chief minister said ensuring the safety of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh was his priority.



"Ensuring that all women and daughters of the state is secure is my moral responsibility," he said.



A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.