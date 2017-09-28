Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Siachen glacier on Vijayadashmi day

Shekhar Iyer, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 19:57 IST

PTI file photo

In her maiden visit after taking charge of the ministry, Sitharamanwill visit the Siachen glacier, the world highest battlefield on September 30, which happens to be Vijayadashami day, marking the culmination of Dasara festival.





She will meet senior commanders in Srinagar and also take stock of the “security situation,” besides getting first-hand knowledge of the situation in the icy heights guarded by Indian soldiers.





The soldiers are deployed in extremely harsh terrain and weather conditions but are fully equipped and properly trained to undertake the operational challenges and carry out their mandated tasks.





India occupies the highest point in Siachen glaciers, the Saltoro Ridge which is located at 23,000 feet since it launched 'Operation Meghdoot', and conquered the Glacier in April 1984.





Pakistan and India each maintain 150 manned posts with 10 battalions each for a total of some 6,000 troops.





India has always held that it will not vacate the Siachen glaciers as Pakistan cannot be trusted and it may occupy the strategic location once it is vacated.





So far 915 people have lost their lives in the last 32 years in Siachen, many due to frostbite and avalanches. It was on April 13, 1984, that Indian troops firstlanded on the glacier.





A day ago, Sitharamanhad held talks with US Defence Secretary James Mattis, during which she raised the issue of terrorist havens in Pakistan.





In a joint press conference, Sitharamanhad said, “The situation in our neighbourhood and the growing menace of cross-border terrorism were discussed in depth. We both recognise the importance of holding those who use terrorism as an instrument of state policy to account, and to dismantle the infrastructure that supports terrorism.”





Her statement was seen as a reference to Pakistan. Mattis added that there can be “no tolerance to terrorist safe havens.”