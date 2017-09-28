NIA summons Kashmir legislator in terror funding case

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Sep 28 2017, 20:23 IST

The NIA has arrested 10 people, mostly separatist leaders, so far in the case. PTI file photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing terror funding to Kashmiri separatists and militants, has summoned independent legislator Er Rasheed to its headquarters to "answer some questions" related to the case.



Sources told Deccan Herald that Rasheed has been asked to present himself on October 3 when he would be quizzed. Rashid is the first mainstream politician who has been summoned in the case.



After receiving the summon, Rasheed alleged that it was politically motivated and he will continue to tell spade a spade whatsoever it may cost. In a statement, he asked New Delhi to 'introspect.'



"Kashmiris are not India’s enemies neither are seeking any resolution to 70-year-long dispute on communal lines, but it is New Delhi which had promised the right to self-determination," he said.



The NIA has arrested 10 people, mostly separatist leaders, so far in the case. They include Altaf Shah alias Fantoosh, the son-in-law of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, and renowned businessman Zahoor Watali.



Sources said that Rashid's name cropped up during the questioning of some of those arrested by the anti-terror probe agency earlier. The mercurial MLA, known for openly delivering anti-India lecturers within and outside the Assembly.



The NIA is probing alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir Valley. The premier probe agency has questioned dozens of people, including Geelani's sons-Nayeem and Naseem in Delhi in its effort to unearth the scam.



The probe agency also questioned Faheem Ali, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who was personal security officer of moderate Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.



The probe came in the backdrop of a senior Hurriyat leader spilling the beans in a TV sting operation about LeT founder Hafiz Syed-Hurriyat nexus. The NIA, sources said, is investigating how the money sent from Pakistan was distributed in the Valley to fuel the unrest.



“The NIA has scrutinized phone and bank details of several other people suspected to be involved in routing the funds to separatists and militants,” they added.