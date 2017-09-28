INS Gharial enters Chittagong Port with Relief Material for Rohingyas

JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service Sep 28 2017, 21:26 IST

Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, High Commissioner of India, Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Dy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Chittagong, Cmde Md Musa, Commanding Officer, BNS Issa Khan Base Cdr Chittagong, at the Handing Over Ceremony. DH Photo

With approximately 900 tons of Relief Material, INS Gharial arrived at Chittagong Port onmThursday.



The relief material is part of the humanitarian assistance being provided by the Government of India to Bangladesh as an aid to Rohingya refugees.



The relief material that the ship is carrying is customised in family packets containing rations, clothes, mosquito nets and daily necessary essentials. The present relief aid is likely to cater to 70,000families approximately.





On completion of unloading of relief material, the ship is scheduled to undertake a bi-lateral passage exercise with Bangladesh Navy ships on departure from Chittagong on 30.



INS Gharial is the second indigenously built Landing Ship Tank (Large) commissioned on 14 Feb 1997 and is part of the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command. Carrying four Landing Craft Assault (LCAs) and a helicopter, the ship is capable of undertaking Amphibious Operations. A versatile platform, the ship has been deployed for many Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in the past including for delivery of relief material/ supplies to Chittagong post ‘Cyclone Sidr’ in 2008.