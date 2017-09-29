'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 0:55 IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses at the release of the book 'India @ 70 Modi @ 3.5' in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Defending the government’s economic decisions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday took a jibe at Yashwant Sinha and P Chidambaram.



Jaitley said, “I don’t have the luxury of being a former finance minister and former finance minister-turned columnist”. While Sinha was the finance minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime, Chidambaram was during the UPA regime.



After Sinha slammed the slowdown of the economy through an article on Wednesday, Chidambaram, who has a dedicated column in an English newspaper, joined the chorus.



Speaking at the launch of the book “India @70 Modi @ 3.5, Capturing India’s Transformation”, edited jointly by Bibek Debroy and Ashok Malik, Jaitley expanded the title of the compilation to take a snide remark at Sinha who had personally accused him of creating a “mess” of the economy.



The finance minister concluded his speech saying, “Probably a more apt title for the book would’ve been India at 70, Modi at 3.5 and a job applicant at 80 (Sinha).”



He accused the two leaders of “acting in tandem” though they had fought bitterly against each other in the past.



Earlier, Jaitley stated that it was not his style to target individuals. He, however, obliquely remarked, “Speaking on persons and then bypassing the issues is something which is very easily done. Therefore, I can conveniently forget a policy paralysis, 4 billion reserve left in 1991 and I can

switchover and change a narrative”.



Jaitley chose the ocassion to praise the “decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take tough decisions against corruption, on security issues and diplomacy, and the BJP eventually occupying the Centrist position left by the Congress and others.



The finance minister said, “Direct tax figures are 15.7% over and above last year’s figure, so this so-called slowdown visualised by some hasn’t even impacted”.



He said demonetisation had brought advantages but had some “impact on the slowdown”. Jaitley assured that the Modi government will not be “indifferent in dealing with it” as the UPA was the one that led to policy paralysis and politics of entitlement.



On GST, the finance minister said though the Congress was asking the Centre to delay rolling out of the single tax regime, their two state finance ministers urged timely implementation to avoid the economic reform initiative getting derailed.



“We will respond appropriately as India at 70 is not India we look up to,” he quipped.







