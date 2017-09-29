Press Esc to close
Friday 29 September 2017
News updated at 12:53 AM IST
  IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      Dera chief's aide held; cops hope for clues on Honeypreet      Jaitley hits out at Sinha, calls him job applicant at 80      INS Gharial enters Chittagong Port with Relief Material for Rohingyas      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      BHU in damage control mode, appoints first woman chief proctor      GE diesel engine project on track: Piyush Goyal      Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Never lost hope: Kerala priest freed from 18-month captivity      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards    
You are here: Home » National » Dera chief's aide held; cops hope for clues on Honeypreet

Dera chief's aide held; cops hope for clues on Honeypreet

Press Trust of India, Chandigarh, Sep 28 2017, 23:00 IST
Honeypreet Insan, image courtesy Twitter

Honeypreet Insan, image courtesy Twitter

A close aide of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was nabbed from Sirsa, Haryana police officials said today while expressing hope that the fresh arrest could help them trace the absconding Honeypreet Insan.

"Rakesh, a close aide of Dera chief has been arrested from Sirsa," a senior police official said.

He added that Rakesh's arrest could help the police get clues about the whereabouts of Ram Rahim Singh's absconding adopted daughter Honeypreet and another key Dera functionary Aditya Insan.

Both are wanted in connection with the violence that broke out in Panchkula on August 25 after Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case.

The police said that another person was also arrested in connection with the violence. "Rohtash has been arrested from Panchkula," Haryana DCP Manbir Singh said.

He was allegedly involved in inciting violence and arson, the DCP said.
The Haryana Police has arrested over 1000 people in connection with the violence in Panchkula, which left 35 dead. The violence had broken out after Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty by a special CBI court. Six persons had died in incidents of violence in Sirsa.

The Dera head is serving a 20 years jail sentence for raping two disciples.
The Haryana Police also said today that it was probing the authenticity of some "threat letters" sent to a section of the media.

The assurance came after a delegation of journalists met Haryana ADGP (law and order) Mohd Akil here today.

The delegation was led by Chandigarh Press Club president Jaswant Rana, who brought to the ADGP's notice that in these hand written letters, it was mentioned that a "Qurbani gang" will eliminate journalists and harm their families for speaking against Ram Rahim Singh.

The letter named some TV channels claiming that they had defamed their "Guru".
Rana said that they also met Punjab Police intelligence wing chief Dinkar Gupta and brought the matter to his notice.

"In our meeting with ADGP Akil, we told them that some media houses had received a hand written letter allegedly written by the so-called Qurbani gang threatening to eliminate journalists and harming their families, for showing content against the Dera chief after he was convicted," he said.

Rana said that both Akil and Gupta assured that they will examine the matter.
"We have launched investigations into the matter. We will investigate whether any thing like the Qurbani gang exists or not. And if it exists, then what they do," ADGP Akil said.

So far there is no intelligence input that journalists covering the Dera Sacha Sauda related events can be physically harmed, he said.

Akil, however, added that they will analyse the threat perception and accordingly decide on providing security to those who may need it.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.