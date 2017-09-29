Press Esc to close
Friday 29 September 2017
News updated at 3:04 AM IST
  Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      State mulls online delivery of SSLC, PU question papers      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India      Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid      City ranked world's most affordable technology city      Dhinakaran's plea rejected      IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      Dera chief's aide held; cops hope for clues on Honeypreet      'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'      INS Gharial enters Chittagong Port with Relief Material for Rohingyas      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      BHU in damage control mode, appoints first woman chief proctor      GE diesel engine project on track: Piyush Goyal      Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Tom arrives from Vatican, meets PM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards    
You are here: Home » Business » City ranked world's most affordable technology city

City ranked world's most affordable technology city

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 29 2017, 2:31 IST
Bengaluru is also the most valued destination on the employment and property cost index. DH File Photo

Bengaluru is also the most valued destination on the employment and property cost index. DH File Photo

Bengaluru is the world’s most affordable technology hub, according to a study conducted by a realty consultancy firm.

Among the top 29 global technology hubs covered by the study, Bengaluru emerged the cheapest in office rentals. Gurugram, another Indian city, comes second.

Whitefield in east Bengaluru is the most affordable technology district, with a rent of $9.65 (Rs 632) per sq feet, according to the Global Cities 2018 Report produced by Knight Frank.

Gurugram, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), is the only other Indian tech hub featured on the list. The rent there is $20.40 (Rs 1,335) per sq feet.

Globally, London is the costliest in office rental values at $90.75 (Rs 5,940) per sq feet.

Bengaluru is also the most valued destination on the employment and property cost index.

The cost to a firm (salary and property) of employing 100 people in the city comes to $1.3 million (Rs 8.27 crore approximately) annually, the lowest in the world.

The Swiss city of Zurich, a global centre for banking and finance, is the costliest on this front. The cost to a firm employing 100 people in Zurich comes to $7.9 million (about Rs 52.02 crore).

Bengaluru is the only Indian city on the list of 19 most valued destinations on the index.

“India’s office market witnessed a stellar run in 2016 as compared to the recent past. It is also a fairly accepted fact that India is home to some of the most affordable Central Business Districts in the world,” Viral Desai, national director, occupier solutions group, Knight Frank India, said.

Despite the influence of global headwinds on mainstream occupiers, co-working space providers continue to fuel demand in the supply-deprived market, he explained.

The affordability in Bengaluru can be ascertained from the fact that $100 million (Rs 654.59 crore) can buy up to 5,12,385 sq feet of prime office space, the highest in the world.

In Hong Kong, which has exorbitant property rates, a firm can buy just 11,698 sq feet for the amount.

The amount can buy 1,63,032 sq feet in Delhi and 1,56,304 sq feet in Mumbai.

High rental yield

Bengaluru also generates the highest rental yield, the report said.
The city generated an annual yield of 10% for 2016-17, according to the report.
The list is dotted with Indian cities, as Delhi generated the second highest yield of 9.2% and Mumbai the third highest yield of 8.5%. The lowest yield was generated by Hong Kong (2.7%).

Experts attribute the high yield to lower property values in Bengaluru.
“Because of low property prices, the rental returns are very high,” Samantak Das, chief economist and national director (research), Knight Frank India, told DH.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.