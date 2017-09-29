Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 29 2017, 1:51 IST

Aryan Singh

Two boys died on Wednesday after mistaking sulphuric acid for an aerated drink and gulping it down.



Sahil Shankar (8) and Aryan Singh (9) were playing together when they saw a bottle with the acid. They assumed the bottle contained a cold drink and drank it.



It was Sahil’s birthday, and his father Shankar, a goldsmith, was hosting a party at their house on Kilari Road hear Chickpet.



Sahil’s family friends, including Sanjay Singh, his wife Anju and son Aryan, were among the invitees.



Sahil cut a cake and the party went off well. Around 9 pm, Sahil and Aryan went into a room where Shankar had stored sulphuric acid in a bottle. Goldsmiths use the acid to clean ornaments.



The boys mistook it for a cold drink and gulped it down. They collapsed in extreme pain.



Their parents rushed them to a private hospital and later to Victoria Hospital. Doctors declared the boys brought dead.



Sahil was a Class III student, while Aryan was one class higher.



