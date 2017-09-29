Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid
Aryan Singh
Sahil Shankar (8) and Aryan Singh (9) were playing together when they saw a bottle with the acid. They assumed the bottle contained a cold drink and drank it.
It was Sahil’s birthday, and his father Shankar, a goldsmith, was hosting a party at their house on Kilari Road hear Chickpet.
Sahil’s family friends, including Sanjay Singh, his wife Anju and son Aryan, were among the invitees.
Sahil cut a cake and the party went off well. Around 9 pm, Sahil and Aryan went into a room where Shankar had stored sulphuric acid in a bottle. Goldsmiths use the acid to clean ornaments.
The boys mistook it for a cold drink and gulped it down. They collapsed in extreme pain.
Their parents rushed them to a private hospital and later to Victoria Hospital. Doctors declared the boys brought dead.
Sahil was a Class III student, while Aryan was one class higher.