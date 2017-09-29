Press Esc to close
Friday 29 September 2017
Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 1:58 IST
Chief Executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah calls on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.PTI Photo

India inked a pact with Afghanistan for training the police personnel of the conflict-torn country, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met in New Delhi on Thursday.

Abdullah, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, said that India was a “natural part” of the new US policy for Afghanistan as articulated by American President Donald Trump last month.

The President conveyed to the Afghan Chief Executive India’s strong condemnation for the “acts of cross-border terror perpetrated against the people of Afghanistan” by organizations based in Pakistan. The prime minister exchanged views with the Afghan Chief Executive “on the security environment in Afghanistan and the extended region” and agreed to “continue close coordination and cooperation”.

Modi and Abdullah witnessed exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of India and Afghanistan for “technical cooperation on police training and development”.

The MoU will pave the way for New Delhi to train police personnel of Afghanistan in India.
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

