Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 1:58 IST

Chief Executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah calls on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.PTI Photo

India inked a pact with Afghanistan for training the police personnel of the conflict-torn country, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met in New Delhi on Thursday.



Abdullah, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, said that India was a “natural part” of the new US policy for Afghanistan as articulated by American President Donald Trump last month.



The President conveyed to the Afghan Chief Executive India’s strong condemnation for the “acts of cross-border terror perpetrated against the people of Afghanistan” by organizations based in Pakistan. The prime minister exchanged views with the Afghan Chief Executive “on the security environment in Afghanistan and the extended region” and agreed to “continue close coordination and cooperation”.



Modi and Abdullah witnessed exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of India and Afghanistan for “technical cooperation on police training and development”.



The MoU will pave the way for New Delhi to train police personnel of Afghanistan in India.

