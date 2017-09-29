15 dead, over 20 injured in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 29 2017, 12:38 IST

At least 15 persons were killed and over 20 to 30 others were injured following a stampede at the Elphinstone Road suburban station in central Mumbai on Friday.

The cause of what triggered the stampede is not yet known.



The stampede took place at the North-end foot-over bridge at the Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway suburban network.



Eye-witnesses said that there were sudden rains at that time and people took shelter at the bridge leading to the stampede.



Top officials of the Western Railway has reached the spot.



Teams of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have reached the spot for investigations.



The incident took place on the day when the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is in Mumbai to preside over the inauguration of the introduction of 100 additional suburban services on the Central Railway and Western Railway network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



The Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed 15 deaths.



At least 20 to 30 persons have been injured and admitted to the KEM Hospital.

Video footage of the incident shows people trying to climb over the railing on the stairs of the overbridge in order to escape from the stampede.