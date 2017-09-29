22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 29 2017, 15:23 IST

At least 22 persons were killed and 30 plus others were injured following a stampede at the foot-over bridge at Elphinstone Road that connects the Western Railway to Parel on Central Railway on Friday.



The injured persons have been rushed to the nearby King Edward Memorial Hospital at Parel.



Five of those injured are said to be critical.



“My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured,” prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.



The incident took place around 1015 hrs in the morning.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Mumbai, where he was to dedicate 100 new suburban stations on the CR and WR route in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region coinciding with the Navratri-Dassera festivities.



The function now stands cancelled and the minister, who hails from Mumbai, is taking stock of the situation.



Goyal has announced a high-level probe headed by chief safety officer of Western Railway.



Maharahstra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was on an official visit to Singapore, spoke to chief secretary Sumit Mallick and Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and took a first hand assessment of the situation.



He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of the injured.



“It is a very unfortunate incident,” said Mumbai mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar after visiting the Parel railway station.



So far 22 persons have died, the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said quoting Dr Pravin Bangar, the senior medical officer of KEM Hospital.

List of deceased people in #ElphinstoneRoad railway station stampede. pic.twitter.com/quzKlOkDMK — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) September 29, 2017





Top officials of the Western Railway, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rushed to the spot to carry out investigations and rescue and relief work.



What triggered the stampede is not yet known, however, this morning Mumbai suddenly received heavy rains. There was also water accumulation at the exit of the FOB and it was difficult for people to go out.



“Since there were rains lot of people took the foot-over bridge and it was completely packed,” said an eye-witness, who stays in the nearby area.



Smartphone footage of the bridge showed that the bridge was packed with people and even some were seen clinging down of the railings and jumped down to safety.



The injured persons received fracture injuries, doctors in the hospital said.



“The bridge has not collapsed,” said additional division fire officer S Rane said.

