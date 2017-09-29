Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of 5 lakh

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 29 2017, 13:59 IST

The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at the Elphinstone Road suburban station.



Education minister Vinod Tawde said that Maharahstra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was on an official visit to Singapore, has been briefed on the incident and the rescue and relief measures.



He also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the next of kin of the deceased.



Those injured would be given free medical treatment."If someone is needed to be shifted to private hospital, the government would bear the medical expenses," he said.