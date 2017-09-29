Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede
The probe would be headed by chief safety officer of the Western Railway, Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal announced. PTI file photo
The probe would be headed by chief safety officer of the Western Railway, Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal announced.
"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured persons," Goyal tweeted.
Related: 27 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai