Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 29 2017, 13:59 IST

The probe would be headed by chief safety officer of the Western Railway, Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal announced. PTI file photo

The Ministry of Railways has announced a high-level probe into the stampede at the Elphinstone Road railway station.The probe would be headed by chief safety officer of the Western Railway, Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal announced."My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured persons," Goyal tweeted.