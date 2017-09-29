PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 29 2017, 14:05 IST

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences in the wake of the Elphinstone Road bridge stampede tragedy in Mumbai on Friday."Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored," Modi said adding that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is taking stock of the situation and ensuring all assistance."My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured," the PM tweeted.