PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters File photo
"Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored," Modi said adding that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is taking stock of the situation and ensuring all assistance.
"My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured," the PM tweeted.
