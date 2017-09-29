Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede
Fadnavis, who is on an official visit to Singapore, spoke to chief secretary and Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and took an overall assessment. PTI file photo
Maharahstra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured strict action against those found responsible for the stampede in a Mumbai suburban station.
Fadnavis, who is on an official visit to Singapore, spoke to chief secretary and Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and took an overall assessment.
"Enquiry would be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action would be taken," the CM tweeted.
Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken.@RailMinIndia
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 29, 2017
Fadnavis tweeted a audio statement from Singapore.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis’ statement on #Elphinstone Road station bridge stampede tragedy https://t.co/OBvZVALF8A— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 29, 2017