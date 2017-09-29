Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 29 2017, 14:25 IST

Fadnavis, who is on an official visit to Singapore, spoke to chief secretary and Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and took an overall assessment. PTI file photo

Maharahstra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured strict action against those found responsible for the stampede in a Mumbai suburban station.

"Enquiry would be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action would be taken," the CM tweeted.

Enquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken.@RailMinIndia

Fadnavis tweeted a audio statement from Singapore.