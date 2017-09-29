Wrote article disputing father on my own, says Jayant Sinha

Press Esc to close
Friday 29 September 2017
News updated at 6:42 PM IST
  Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Maha village gets power, bus after 70 years of Independence      Safety audit of Foot Over Bridges ordered : Railway Ministry      People screamed for help as they were caught in the stampede      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede      PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      White House probing use of private email: report      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released      Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      State mulls online delivery of SSLC, PU question papers      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India      Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid      Bengaluru ranked world's most affordable technology city      Dhinakaran's plea rejected      IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      Dera chief's aide held; cops hope for clues on Honeypreet      'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'      INS Gharial enters Chittagong Port with Relief Material for Rohingyas      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      BHU in damage control mode, appoints first woman chief proctor      GE diesel engine project on track: Piyush Goyal      Cong-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in BBMP      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Tom arrives from Vatican, meets PM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91      2 dead as rain batters city      Rs 25,000 crore for police modernisation      Govt may allow online sale of fuel      AIADMK gags ministers from talking about Jaya's days in hospital      Ola cab driver arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a lady passenger      Namma Metro tweaks timings to increase frequency      Enrolment centre staffer held for dumping Aadhaar cards    
You are here: Home » National » Wrote article disputing father on my own, says Jayant Sinha

Wrote article disputing father on my own, says Jayant Sinha

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 29 2017, 17:08 IST
Yesterday, Jayant offered a stout defence of the government's economic policies which many saw as an attempt by the Modi dispensation to have Sinha Sr. cornered by his own son. DH

Yesterday, Jayant offered a stout defence of the government's economic policies which many saw as an attempt by the Modi dispensation to have Sinha Sr. cornered by his own son. DH

Union minister Jayant Sinha has rejected suggestions that he wrote an article disputing former finance minister Yashwant Sinha's contentions on the state of India's economy at anybody's bidding, insisting it was "absolutely out of his own conscience".

Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, yesterday also said his difference of opinion with his father was a "very serious discussion" and that it should not be seen "in a personal way".

"It was absolutely my own conscience... I reject any such charge that I was asked to write the article. I wanted to write the article," he told a television channel, a day after Sinha Sr. kicked up a storm by criticising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the economic "mess" in the country in an article in another national English daily.

"It is a very serious discussion about the future of the economy and it should not be seen in a personal way," Jayant said, adding the economy is shifting gears, and that it has slowed down a little bit so it can accelerate further.

Yesterday, Jayant offered a stout defence of the government's economic policies which many saw as an attempt by the Modi dispensation to have Sinha Sr. cornered by his own son.

"The discussion we are having through newspapers and television is a discussion I have been having with my father for many many weeks and months in the meetings I have with him. He asks difficult and tough questions as he should as somebody who knows the economy well," Jayant said. Yashwant Sinha, who was finance minister in the first NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while sticking to his guns about his criticism of Jaitley and the government, had said a response to his article should have come from the minister concerned or a spokesperson for the government.

Referring to his son's defence of the government, seen as a counter to his criticism of the Centre's handling of economy, Sinha sought to know why Jayant was shifted from the finance ministry "if he was so competent" to address the concerns raised by him.

Jayant got a lot of stick from his father, who spoke to several TV channels, over his defence of the economic policies of the government.

Sinha, however, said both he and his son were doing their "dharma" (duty). He insisted that the issue should not be seen as one between "father and son".

"If someone has asked him (Jayant) to write the piece, then it is a cheap trick to play...I have not spoken to him (on the issue). Will do it some time to find out (what exactly happened)," Sinha said.

Jayant was shifted out of the finance ministry in July last year.

"It is the prime minister's prerogative to decide (where) is it that you can make the most important contribution. Certainly, at the Civil Aviation Ministry, we have an important set of things to do," Jayant said.

About the article, Jayant said, "We welcome all opinions, suggestions, criticisms whether they come from my father, (former finance minister) Chidambaram or anyone else... I welcome my father's suggestion".
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.