Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 29 2017, 18:02 IST

Policemen investigate at the Elphinstone railway station where a stampede took place, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo

The Mumbai Police has registered a case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede. The Dadar police have registered an Accident Death Report (ADR) and an investigation was in progress.



The probe would go into various angles. This would be parallel to the high-level inquiry of the Western Railway.